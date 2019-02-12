Election: Hold Rotimi Amaechi, APC responsible if ….PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the International Criminal Court, ICC, to list the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organization and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, for inciting violence with war songs at the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Tuesday and asked Nigerians to hold him responsible should there be any break down of law during the election.

Disclosing this via his verified facebook handle, the National Publicity Secretary and Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party condemned the alleged statement made by Amaechi.

Read the full statement below:

“The PDP notes that the threat of violence by Rotimi Amaechi which came few days after President Muhammadu Buhari called on his supporters to get ready to fight; as well as the threat by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, who declared that members of the global democratic institutions working for peaceful elections will return to their countries in body bags, have all exposed APC’s plot against peaceful elections in Nigeria.

“It is completely reprehensible that Amaechi, who had the privilege of governing Rivers state for eight years, will resort to importation of thugs into the state and inciting violence, just because the people have rejected President Buhari and his party has no candidate in the state for the general elections.

“Nigerians understand Amaechi frustration as a salesman of a failed product, in President Buhari, which he also attested to in his leaked audio recording, but seeking to vent this frustration on the peace-loving people of Rivers state is totally unacceptable.

“Amaechi should have understood that Nigerians, across the board, have rejected President Buhari and reached a consensus to elect the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of our country. He should know that no form of intimidation, enticement or blackmail can change that reality.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to hold Amaechi and the APC responsible should there be any breakdown of law and order in River State or any other part of our country, before, during and after the elections.”