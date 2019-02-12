Election: Ex-militants warn INEC, security agencies against compromise

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, a top ex-militant group under the umbrella of South South Wing of Ex-agitators (SSWA) yesterday waned the Military, Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against compromising the February 16th in favour of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, saying that they should ensure a level playing field for all contestants, in order not to plunge the country into untold anarchy.

In an interview with newsmen at the PDP Presidential Rally in Porthacout, Rivers State, the ex-militants through its National Coordinator, General Paul Agge (aka Don Agge) warned that should the INEC, military or any security agency work in favour of the APC, then it may cause political crisis in the country.

General Agge said “with the various rumours we have been hearing on the forthcoming election, we wish to sound it clear as a note of warning to the Military, police and other security agencies that they should not allow themselves to be used as tools to rig the Presidential election, because we strongly believe with a free and fair election, our candidate Alhaji Atiku Abukakar will win landslide.

Agge noted; “So we are also warning the INEC not to compromise in the engagement of the electoral process on Saturday. Our Principal Alhaji Atiku Abukakar is a man of integrity who believes in a free and credible elections, therefore we urge South South people and Nigeria in general to come out and vote for Atiku who will turn the fortunes of Nigerians around within a short period when he emerge president of the federal republic of Nigeria”

Agge however urged all electorates to stay at the polls after voting in order to ensure their votes count, adding that the international bodies are watching on how this Saturday election will be conducted.