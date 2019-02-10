Ekere to complete abandoned projects in gov Udom’s town

Worried by the abandonment of the Onna – Etinan Road which leads to the village of Governor Udom Emmanuel, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has promised to complete the road as soon as he becomes Governor on May 29, 2019.

Obong Ekere, who made the promise during the APC campaign rally in Onna, Governor Udom’s local government area, said he would take the completion of the road as a priority on his assumption of office, having watched the governor struggle in vain to complete the road for more than three and half years.

“It is not as if they don’t want to do it but they don’t know how to do it. The man that knows how to complete that road is Nsima Ekere,” he said.

Obong Ekere told the cheering crowd that, as Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he completed the construction of road side drains at Ikot Edor – Ukpana Road and the renovation of classroom blocks in five primary and secondary schools in Ntan Ide, Okat, Ikwe, Nung Oku Ekanem and Ikot Edor villages of Onna.

According to him, construction work on two road projects in Onna, namely Afaha Ubium – Edem Idim Ishiet – Ikot Akpan Road and environs and Ikot Ekong – Ntafre – Opolom – Ikot Inyang Road, cutting across Onna, Mkpat Enin and Ibeno Local Government Areas, were ongoing under his watch before he resigned from office recently.

The rally featured the presentation of symbolic insignia of the office of Governor to Obong Ekere by Archbishop Samuel Akpan, Governor Emmanuel’s kinsman, on behalf of Onna people.

Archbishop Akpan said that Onna people were willingly conceding the governorship seat to Obong Ekere because of the governor’s poor performance.

Mr Samuel Mbosoh, the Onna APC Chapter Chairman, apologized to Akwa Ibom people for Governor Emmanuel’s many failures in government.