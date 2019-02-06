EFCC directs banks to deny Rivers State cash —Wike

…It’s fake news —EFCC

PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has disclosed that the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has directed Managing Directors of banks to deny Rivers State of cash during the weeks of the general election.

Governor Wike said that he received the information on the alleged illegal cash strangulation of the Rivers State by few bank Managing Directors who attended the meeting with the EFCC.

He also charged the people of the area, the state and country to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates.

Meanwhile, reacting to Wike’s claim, EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, said “This is fake news. The EFCC cannot verbally instruct banks on a sensitive issue like that. EFCC chairman can never give such an order. Everything done by Ibrahim Magu of EFCC are backed up by laws. Let us be careful to drag the name of the EFCC on such a laughable issue.”

Wike while addressing thousands of supporters during the PDP Campaign Rally at Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, said this unconstitutional initiative by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government will fail woefully.

He said: “The EFCC Chairman invited the Managing Directors of banks and told them to deny Rivers State cash during the elections. They told them to strangulate Rivers State.

“We have passed that stage. Nobody can gag us. Before now, we have prepared for the elections. They should not bother, because we are ready.”

The governor said rather than cry over the insistence of the international community that the APC Federal Government should conduct credible polls, President Muhammadu Buhari should emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who organised free and fair election and lost.

“In 2015, the APC went to the international community and got support. They supported them and the PDP lost. Today, the APC Federal Government is crying because the international community is insisting on credible polls.

“President Buhari should conduct credible polls and earn international respect. Buhari should emulate former President Jonathan. He should not rig with security agencies because it will not work,” he said.

The governor said that the PDP was ready for the forthcoming general election as the party is preferred by Rivers people and has a history of resounding electoral victories.

“PDP is ready for elections in 2019. We have won all previous elections in the state. In 2015, they claimed we won because of Jonathan. But we won all the rerun elections under Buhari administration, except the ones they snatched illegally.

“If not for their planned reliance on security agencies, nobody will collect APC nomination forms. There is no imprint of APC anywhere in Rivers State,” he said.