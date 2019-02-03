EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideout in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested on Friday, February 1, 2019 in a sting operation.

The suspects, comprising four men and two ladies are: Oghenekewe Innocent Akinnawo, Kemka Godseat Amadi, Revelation Macaulay, Damilola Adedoyin Oyinloye, Mary Ndubuisi and Jennifer Vandi.

Their arrest followed series of intelligence report linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other fraud still being investigated.

Several items were recovered from them at the point of arrest. Some of them are three exotic cars: Benz- E350-4Matic; Toyota Camry XLE and Benz- GLE 450. Others are four iPhones, four laptops; one iPad, one iron sealed stamp; cheque books, car number plates and two un-used bullets.

They will soon be charged to court.

