DStv expands local contents with 3 NTA Channels, new entertainment channel

By Ayo Onikoyi

MultiChoice Nigeria is once again expanding the content offering on its DStv platform with the introduction of three new channels from the stables of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and a brand-new local entertainment channel starting 31st January 2019.

The 24-hour channels which are: NTA 2, NTA Parliament, NTA News 24 and POP Central TV will air on all DStv packages in Nigeria only.

Speaking on the launch of the new channels, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “With the launch of these channels, we have once again enhanced our local content offering and provided our customers with more options to choose from. The new NTA channels and POP Central TV channel will showcase authentic Nigerian content from news to general entertainment that will keep customers in and out of Nigeria abreast of the happenings within the country”, he said.

StarTimes ON to save subscribers 40% data cost

MultiChoice Nigeria has continued to expand the content offering on its DStv platform with even more sports, news, general entertainment and Free-to-Air channels, including Channels TV, Africa Independent Television (AIT), SilverBird Television (STV), Television Continental (TVC), Lagos Television (LTV) and AREWA24.