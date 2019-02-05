Dictatorship and election loss

AS Nigeria looks forward to the February 16 presidential election, one nagging question I have encountered from many Nigerians who have accepted that we live under a dictatorship has been: “will Buhari leave power if defeated?”

I consider the question funny in relation to a president who got power through a concession from his predecessor even when there were many grounds to challenge his victory. However, on the two occasions President Muhammadu Buhari has had good things to say about former President Goodluck Jonathan it was to marvel at his decision to concede victory to him.

While speaking to State House correspondents in May 2016, President Buhari said it was the congratulatory call from Jonathan that prompted him to visit the Villa in company of former Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, for appreciation.

He said: “I will talk about my experience here in Aso Villa. I underrated the influence of the PDP for 16 years, watching from outside as three consecutive governments went by…This is where I pay my respect to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Generosity of Jonathan

“This is actually privileged information for you. He called me at a quarter past five in the evening. He said good evening Your Excellency sir and I said good evening.

“He said I have called to congratulate you and have conceded defeat. Of course, there was dead silence on my end because I did not expect it. I was shocked. I did not expect it because after 16 years, the man was a deputy governor, governor, vice president and was president for six years.

“For him to have conceded defeat even before the result was announced by INEC, was quite generous and gracious of him. Abdulsalam recognised the generosity of Jonathan to concede defeat and said we should go and thank him immediately and that was the first time I came here.”

Those who read between the lines said somewhere in the mix was letting out the fact that Mr. President could be saying that it would have been difficult for him to do same if the shoes were on his feet. And when the way power has been deployed in the last three and half years is carefully studied, there is every reason to be concerned.

The President till date has refused to congratulate Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa for defeating his candidate Timipriye Sylva in 2016. This is why I share with readers this week the study on the issue of dictators and elections by REIGN data-set.

Almost 40 percent of dictators suffer an election loss

Dictators in Chile, Taiwan, South Korea, and The Philippines lost elections and stepped down. When and why do dictators make the decision to allow elections and accept the results of those races? The REIGN dataset developed by OEF Research allows us to investigate these questions. For instance, peer-reviewed research produced with the help of OEF Research has demonstrated that dictators (who normally rise to power through unconventional avenues) are much less likely to exit through conventional methods such as elections.

Using the REIGN dataset, we identify the proportion of leaders who leave office following elections in dictatorships as compared to democracies in all countries from January 1950 to the present. Only 12 percent of dictators leave office after losing an election.

Though our focus is specifically on dictatorships, we use democratic elections as a comparison. The first panel calculates the portion of leaders who face elections in democracies as compared to dictatorships. Similar to democracies, the majority of dictators will hold an election while in office (as was discussed in the two previous posts in this series here and here).

Interestingly, the second panel shows us that almost 40 percent of dictators will suffer an electoral loss while they govern the country. With that in mind, the third panel shows us that only 12 percent of dictators will make the decision to leave office after facing such a loss, with 88 percent ignoring the results and maintaining their control of the government.

Who stays in office and who leaves? The type of election matters.

Figure 2 provides more guidance as to which dictators stay in office and which leave. It appears that the type of election matters. The two panels chart the kernel density of leadership tenures for dictatorships. For instance, dictators who host irregular elections tend to have longer tenures as compared to dictators who host regular elections. Tenures also tend to be longer when dictators host legislative or mixed elections. This is especially true after the first 20 years in power.

Dictators who have shorter tenures tend to not experience elections or only experience executive elections. Specifically, the density peak for dictators who host only executive elections is much shorter than density peaks for legislative elections. This finding is supported by academic research. As noted by Jennifer Gandhi and Adam Przeworski, dictators often host partisan legislative elections to identify potential challengers in society and incorporate them into the government.

Military dictators are the most likely to step down from power.

Twelve percent of dictators who lose elections accept the loss and leave office. As noted by Curtis Bell in a previous post for this series, dictators may be caught off guard by a sudden loss. It should be noted that this is often the case for military dictatorships. While the data above do not answer this question, previous academic research suggests that of all dictator regime types, leaders of military regimes are the most likely to step down from power.

When military dictatorships hold multiparty elections and maintain a legislature, they are much more likely, as compared to other dictatorships, to transition to democracy. Equally, the presence of legislatures that host (at least nominal) opposition parties significantly reduces the likelihood that former dictators will be killed or jailed once they step down from power.

Return to the barracks

This is largely because military dictators are able to return to the barracks. Military dictators may assume a leadership role of the armed forces once they abdicate power. This was the case for Pinochet. Once out of office, he maintained control of the armed forces for eight more years.

Equally, he was granted immunity given his status as a former president of Chile. Though he was finally stripped of his immunity in 2000, the old dictator avoided conviction for crimes against humanity until his death in 2006.

It is rare for dictators to step down, but when they do it is because, like Pinochet, they have a feasible alternative, such as rejoining the military, that allows them to avoid accountability for human rights abuses.

The conclusion of this report is the reason why Nigerians must do all that is necessary to make clear the direction they want their country to move into. And the global community must be sensitised to the danger of a civilian dictatorship seeking other means “to avoid accountability ” through other means.