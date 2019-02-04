Developer, Lagos unveil Africa’s largest satellite city in Epe, Lagos

Stories by Kingsley Adegboye

Africa’s largest new city developer, Rendeavour, in partnership with Lagos State Government is redefining Lagos with Alaro City, an integrated new city located in the North- West Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki-Epe area of Lagos State.

Specifically, Alaro City is situated on the Lekki-Epe Expressway for ease of transportation to Lagos Island or towards other parts of the country. It is directly across from the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport, near the Deep Sea and Container Port, it is one hour drive from Victoria Island and one hour drive from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway connection to major expressways to Northern and Eastern Nigeria.

Conceived as a 2,000-hectare mixed development city, the inclusive city will be market-led in its approach and feature developments across a broad spectrum. The project will be underpinned by Rendeavour’s standards in urban infrastructure and utility provision as obtainable in other cities built by the developer across Africa.

These include cities in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The new cities will provide homes, education, healthcare facilities and industrial parks within a well-planned urban environment, delivering new roads and utilities such as power, water and sewerage to their communities, according to the developer and promoter of Alaro City.

North-West Quadrant Development Company is a partnership between Lagos State Government represented by Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited and Rendeavour.

The highlights of the sprawling project include secure land title with certificate of occupancy, designated mixed use development such as residential, industrial, commercial, social like schools, health and recreational amenities.

Others are industrial plot sizes from 5,000 sqm, residential plot sizes from 500 sqm, industrial grade roads, street lighting, drainage system, pedestrian walkways, jogging and cycling trails, power, gas, water, sewerage connections and ICT. There are also significant areas of green spaces to ensure no resident or worker is more than five minutes away from a park or green space.

At the official unveiling of the largest satellite city in Africa last week, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said: “We welcome the substantial foreign direct investment Rendeavour is making in Alaro City, which will further enhance the Lekki Free Zone as the gateway of choice to Nigeria and West Africa as well as supporting the local community and symbolises the government’s continuous support for private investors and fast tracking development.”

On his part, founder and CEO of Rendeavour, Stephen Jennings said: “We are proud and delighted to bring our successful inclusive city model to Nigeria and Lagos State, the heart of the country’s vibrant economy.

“Our partnership with Lagos State will ensure that Alaro City is an economically sustainable city open to all Nigerians. We already look forward to the development of Alaro City and to its 2,000 hectares, to accommodate the rapid growth of the Lekki Free Zone.

“Rendeavour is building five new cities in Africa: in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a master developer, Rendeavour invests over $250 million in each project, creating the infrastructure and living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa’s economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa’s burgeoning middle classes and serve as a catalyst for further urban development,” Jennings stated.