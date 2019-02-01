Delta students endorse Okowa for second term

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—AHEAD of the March 2 governorship election, students of Delta State origin on the platform of National Association of Delta State Students, NADESSTU, have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office.

1,000 indigent Lagosians receive free medicare

The students, drawn from tertiary institutions across Nigeria, said Governor Okowa has been paying priority attention to their welfare in the past three and half years and they would, therefore, mobilise for his re-election.

Noting that the state-owned tertiary institutions had witnessed significant infrastructure development and accreditation of new courses in the institutions, its National President, Mr. Samson Agolo, in a statement, called on all students of voting age to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, to reciprocate by casting their votes for Okowa.

Agolo said: “The recent flag-off of the 2015/2016, 2016/2017 financial assistance to Delta State students in the Nigerian Law School is another testimony of Okowa’s goodwill towards Delta State students.

“This is coming, especially, at a period when many states are struggling to pay workers’ salaries, yet students of Delta State origin have received their 2017/2018 assistance scheme from the state government.

“I, therefore, urge us all to reciprocate this kindness by supporting the re-election of Okowa for another four-year term.”