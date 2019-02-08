Davido hints on going into politics 

Pop sensation, Davido has hinted on the possibility of getting involved in politics. The OBO revealed this during an interview with Channel 4.

According to the Fall singer, there are things that are not done the right way in the Nigerian political sphere. He said; I might probably go into politics, if I’m not in it 100 percent I might just be around it. “There are a lot of things going on at home that is not right.”

Also convinced he can bring a change to the game if he gets into a political position, he further said; “If I’m in the right position there is a lot of things I will do differently.”

Recall that when the music superstar took part in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) scheme in 2018 many said it was a step towards a political ambition for the singer.