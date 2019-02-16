Davido becomes first Nigerian panelist on Comedy Central ‘Roast’

By AYo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Davido will become the first Nigerian to join the globally famous Comedy Central Roast. Davido has racked up numerous nominations and awards including the BET Award and the MTV EMA recognition on the “Best International Act: Africa”.

Commenting on the Roast Davido said, “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!”

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) added, “At VIMN Africa, we continuously evolve and innovate content to create unique and engaging experiences for our audiences that drive culture. In a continental first, this Comedy Central Roast now transcends boundaries by welcoming Africa’s international star, Davido, to the panel.”

Other panelists include Moshe Ndiki and Pierre Van Pletzen

So let’s get this Roast on: sit back and enjoy the fire as Comedy Central and Showmax bring you panelists Davido, Pierre and Moshe to join Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny and Pearl Thusi as Roast Master.