Davido becomes first Nigerian panelist on Comedy Central ‘Roast’

By Emmanuel Okogba

By AYo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Davido will become the first Nigerian to join the globally famous Comedy Central Roast. Davido  has racked up numerous nominations and awards including the  BET Award  and the  MTV EMA recognition on the “Best International Act: Africa”.
Commenting on the Roast  Davido said, “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!”

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa)  added, “At  VIMN Africa, we continuously evolve and innovate content to create unique and engaging experiences for our audiences that drive culture. In a continental first, this  Comedy Central Roast  now transcends boundaries by welcoming Africa’s international star,  Davido, to the panel.”

Other panelists include Moshe Ndiki and Pierre Van Pletzen

So let’s get this Roast on: sit back and enjoy the fire as  Comedy Central  and  Showmax  bring you panelists  Davido, Pierre and Moshe  to join  Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny  and  Pearl Thusi  as Roast Master.

 


