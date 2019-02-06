CUPP: APC chides Saraki, hails Appeal Court’s ruling on Rivers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for what it described as his resort to sponsoring a group known as the Coalition for United Political Parties, CUPP, to cast aspersions on the party’s leadership.

National Publicity Secretary if the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, claimed that the group which parades itself as a Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has made some laughable allegations on some police postings, particularly in Kwara State, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the APC would not respond to the group’s allegations because its needless.

He said, “National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and, indeed, other senior party leaders mentioned in the infantile statement are too busy with the Next Level campaigns and engagements to be involved in the childish conspiracies and spurious allegations contained in the statement.

“It should also be noted that it is not within the rights or responsibility of any political organisation or group to dictate to agencies empowered by laws how to deliver on specific mandates”.

Meanwhile, the Cole/Giadom Campaign Organization has described Wednesday’s order of the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court on the APC fielding candidates in Rivers state as a victory for democracy.

This is the second order of a stay of execution to be issued by the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal in favour of Pastor Tonye Cole and the APC.

Wednesday’s case, which was heard by Judges of the Court of Appeal, who began sitting on Monday after a brief adjournment, was between the PDP and the APC. The previous stay, granted by the appellate court, was against the Sen. Magnus Abe faction.

Reacting to the latest decision by the Appellate Court in Port Harcourt, the Spokesman for the organization, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, quoted the APC flag-bearer, Pastor Tonye Cole, as saying that “although the wheels of justice grinds slowly, it grants reprieve to all who come to equity with clean hands.”

Pastor Cole further attributed the victory by the APC to God and commended the justices of the Court of Appeal for “being upright and erudite.”

Urging Rivers people to remain calm and focused, Cole said, “evil could only prevail in the short run,” insisting that God has put all those who have continuously claimed to have connections in high places to shame.

He said the outcome of the decisions so far issued by the court has proven that the cases filed by the APC against the previous rulings of the lower courts were indeed competent.

Recall that the PDP had sought to stop APC from presenting any candidates.

It had similarly secured a judgment refraining the candidates of the APC from presenting or addressing themselves as candidates and barred them from campaigning.

“We are pleased that a sense of justice has prevailed in righting a clear injustice designed at depriving an electorate of the freedom to choose whoever they desire to lead them”, Pastor Cole pointed out.

“The spontaneous outburst of joy that has accompanied the stays”, the APC flag bearer added, “proves that ‘when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice’