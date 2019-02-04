Court stands down Fayose’s trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday stood down for one hour, the fraud trial of the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, facing charges of N6.9 billion fraud.

A former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, who is the fifth prosecution witness, was billed by cross examination on Monday.

He testified at the last adjourned date, on Jan. 21, saying that Fayose received five million dollars and some amounts of Naira from the imprest account of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, in June 2014.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun handling the trial, rose shortly after the court began sitting to attend an official function.

She said that she would be back in an hour to continue with the case.

Fayose was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Oct. 22, 2018, alongside a company Spotless Investment Ltd., on 11 counts.

He, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

When the case was called on Monday, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) announced appearance for EFCC, while Messrs Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN) appeared for the defendant. (NAN)