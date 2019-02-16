Couples should explore kinkiest sexual fantasies on Val’s Day – Lorraine Lionheart

By Ayo Onikoyi

For Kalahari desert bush girl singer , from Botswana, Lorraine Lionheart, who has performed at the Felabration in two successive years and also released a song on the romantic appeal of the popular commercial tricycle ‘Keke Napep’ has dropped her opinion on what St. Valentine’s Day, celebrated February 14, of every year, should mean to couples and lovers.

“I don’t particularly celebrate Valentine’s Days, but for me personally, it should be a day where couples explore their kinkiest sexual fantasies. That’s honestly how I feel about Valentines. If I had a man I would wish for him to share and explore his weirdest, craziest sexual fantasy with me on Valentine’s. For us to just do something very different. I believe everyone especially men always have certain fantasies they are afraid to share with their partners, which is a big shame. Sometimes, our cultures teach us to be ashamed of our own desires. But days like Valentine’s Day should be used to break away from that unfortunate sexual prison,” she said while reacting to questions from Potpourri to share her weirdest St. Valentine’s experience.

Continuing, Lorraine who launched a sex-positive podcast named ‘TASSO’ last year and gearing up for the release of her EP on March 1, 2019, said she’s amazed at the number of men who live under all sorts of inhibitions to put their sexual intuition at bay.

“Sometimes, I am shocked at just how many men have never had a blowjob or given oral sex to women. I look at them like “ wow, they still make you?” , or just pity them a little. I think everyone has a birth right to experience oral sex. Then on days like Valentine we take it a step further. Valentine is a day to push your own boundaries sexually I think. Don’t go out shopping for flowers and chocolates. Visit a sex store together as a couple and buy a few things to play with together. Anyone sitting there waiting for jeweleries and some assurance gifts on Valentine’s , without thinking of ways to blow their partner’s mind sexually, really should be dumped,” she added.

On the much anticipated EP, she said, “I’m extremely excited about it. It is my first musical offering of 2019. The EP is titled ‘It’s not for free’ and will be dropping on March 1st. It is very much inspired by my Nigerian visits.”