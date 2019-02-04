Controversies trail Davido’s UK concert

It wasn’t a sold out event’, says UK media

‘It was sold out’, Davido boasts

Weeks ahead of Davido’s much publicized concert at the O2 Arena in London, on January 27, 2019, he personally took it upon himself to publicly boast that by all means, he was going to sell out the venue like no other African artiste ever did.

“For me it’s about always elevating the movement with every step taken! January 27th will be historic! Queen Elizabeth herself will know that we’re in town! Don’t hear about it! Be a part of the greatness! Davido live at the O2, selling all”, he bragged, like a fortune teller had assured him that the concert would be groundbreaking.

Considering the amount of anticipation the gig ignited, it was expected that the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner would replicate Olamide’s feat when he had a sold out OLIC3 at Eko Hotel. But according to reports by the UK media, he sold only 17,000 tickets, not 20,000 which is the arena’s capacity.

But contrary to reports, Davido claims he sold out the prestigious Arena which has played host to international music heavyweights.

“I’m screaming; it’s going to be a long day for haters tomorrow. Thanks to all that made this possible. The boy called David sold out the O2”, he boasted after the concert.

Meanwhile, the singer who had pleaded with guests to arrive early for the concert to avoid unnecessary delays was reported to have shown up 65-minutes late for the concert. “Early arrivals please”, he wrote, after posting a handbill of the concert on his Instagram page, on the very day of the event.

To further prove he was out to impress, Davido used voice enhancing mechanism, ‘Auto tune’ to fine tune his husky voice; a move many have since questioned.