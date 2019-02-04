Champions League: Bayern sweat over Neuer ahead of Liverpool clash

BayernMunich boss Nico Kovac has suggested that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer should be fit for the club’s Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Neuer was absent from Bayern’s defeat to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, and it led to questions regarding the 32-year-old’s fitness ahead of the European double-header with the Premier League leaders.

However, Kovac has played down the severity of the injury and expects his number one to feature at Anfield in two weeks’ time.

Kovac told reporters in Germany: “I can not say exactly. When I say it will be five months, there is a big fuss, and if I say it will be five days, everyone thinks it’s not that bad. The fact is, he was in pain. Otherwise, he would have played. [Neuer’s] is really fat, but in one or two days things should look different and he could be able to play.”