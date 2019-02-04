CBN to partner Kano to promote agriculture

The Governor of ‎Central Bank Governor of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that the organisation will partner with Kano State Government to promote agriculture.

‎‎Emiefele disclosed this on Monday in Kano, when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Government House, Kano.

‎He said that they were in the state to inspect some facilities and Dangote tomato farms in Kadawa. ‎

The CBN governor also said that Gov. Ganduje had demonstrated zeal to see to the economic development of Kano.

‎Emiefele added that the governor had visited him several times, to access some of the facilities to support agriculture and electricity in Kano because electricity is very important for industrialisation.

“Besides that, the Central Bank is giving accessibility to finance, which is one of the problems bedevilling the farmers, the government of Kano provides them with land and dams,” he added.‎

Emiefele said agriculture when properly financed would create ‎employment opportunities for youths.

‎Earlier the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, ‎ said that Kano had been the flag-bearer in the area of agriculture in the country.

“We are here today also in the company of the CBN governor. If not for the CBN and the governor anchoring this programme, the story of agriculture in this country would have been in a terrible tragedy,” he said.

He then commeneded Gov. Ganduje for the direct support he gives to the farmers.

He said that massive investment in agriculture would further develop the state’s economy and enhance food security in the country.‎

In his remark, the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the issue of agriculture was very important.‎

“There are many variable in work if we want to succeed, we must at the whole process critically because any missing step will make the whole exercise a failure.

“We have to examine the stakeholders in the production of tomato, farmers, state governments and the Federal Government, to create an environment to succeed,” Ganduje said.

The governor added that his government had provided irrigation facilities, farm implement and upgraded its fertilizer production company.

“I commend the CBN governor and the bank’s management for being firm in the application of economic policies, this to me is a good omen for the country,’’ he said.‎