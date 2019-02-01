‘Buhari’s voting for parties across party lines comment not to benefit Okorocha, Nwosu’

ABUJA—SPOKESMAN of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, yesterday in Abuja, said that contrary to the impression being created in some political circles in Imo State and a section of the media, the stand of President Muhammadu Buhari on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is very clear and unmistakable.

According to him, this was demonstrated at the presidential rally of the APC in Owerri on Tuesday, January 29, where President Buhari recognized Uzodinma, raised his hand and presented him to the mammoth crowd of party faithful as the party’s candidate in the scheduled March 2 governorship election.

A statement signed by Ebegbulem, who is the Chief Press Secretary to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, explained that prior to the presidential affirmation, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had presented Uzodinma at the rally and handed him the flag of the party, saying the APC in Imo state was not in alliance with any political party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Buhari in Ebonyi, promises to refund money for federal projects

“Director General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, had prompted the national chairman to come to the podium and declare who the governorship candidate of the party is.

“Consequent upon the presentation of all the party’s candidates contesting the various elective positions at the rally, Uzodinma was invited to address the rally, during which he canvassed votes for President Buhari in the February 16 presidential election and for other candidates of the APC.

“Obviously not happy that he could not impose his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the governorship candidate of the APC, outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha had, through his speech at the rally, issued a veiled threat to work against the party and its governorship candidate in the March 2 election.

“While Okorocha claimed that he would mobilise votes for President Buhari, he insinuated he would not work for the APC in the other elections. To be sure, Governor Okorocha had since resorted to self-help by sponsoring his son-in-law’s governorship aspiration on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), in a brazen anti-party act.

“But President Buhari, after recognizing and endorsing, had asked party faithful and Imo people to vote for APC candidates.