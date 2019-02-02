Buhari’s policy programmes are for the poor – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy programmes are for the benefit of the poor and not to enrich himself.

Adams, while addressing APC supporters during President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign visit to Gombe on Saturday, said the policies of Buhari were targeted at addressing the challenges of the poor.

“The programmes and policies of President Buhari, particularly those social programmes, are designed to focus and address the challenges confronting the forgotten majority of the Nigerian masses.

Polls: Buhari’s difficult permutations in the South-South

“I am not surprised that our opponents have been attacking these policies.

“To them, money given to the poor is money wasted, but when they steal and give to the few, it is money well spent.

“As we approach the elections, Nigerians must know that President Buhari is a president that believes in Nigeria.

“He believes that the wealth of our nation should be managed in a way as to reflect the quality of life of the majority of the people.

“A president who believes that the child of the poor who goes to school should have at least one square meal compared to the one that if elected, will enrich himself,’’ he said.

According to Oshiomhole, the overwhelming crowd that came to the Pantami stadium to welcome the president shows that the people of Gombe have spoken loud and clear in favour of Buhari.

Jigawa: Buhari to receive Ex-Jigawa gov., defected PDP, SDP gubernatorial aspirants, others

Reports have it that the APC National Chairman, while handing over brooms to 16 prominent ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, who defected to the APC, welcomed them into the party, while assuring them of the party’s support towards winning the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Bala Tinka, a former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, said that Gombe had no other candidate than President Buhari.

Tinka commended the president’s efforts in road construction and tackling insecurity and insurgency in the North-east sub region.