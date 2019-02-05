Buhari hosts Imams, dines with Reps

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted South-West Imams and Islamic scholars and also had dinner with the All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives and candidates.



He told the Islamic clerics at the presidential villa that he was determined to rid the country of injustice and corruption.

“Any person who cheated or looted the nation will be brought to justice, irrespective of status of the person in society,” he said.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja reported that the President urged religious leaders to spread the message among their followers of the government’s total determination to promote social justice across the entire society.

According to him, the nation’s diverse religions and cultures teach justice by all and for all.

“Unless there is justice for everyone, the country cannot progress,’’ he added.

The leader of the delegation, Sheik Abdulrasheed Hadiyatullah described politics as the proper administration of public affairs and rebuilding what was destroyed.

He commended President Buhari for doing just that, and assured him of support in reforming the country.

“We have never seen a purposeful government as this one. We have great respect for you.

“We will continue to support your war against corruption and the programmes aimed at making life better for the generality of Nigerians,” Sheik Hadiyatullah declared.

President Buhari also went into a closed doors meeting with the members of Representatives on Monday after a dinner.

At the meeting also were the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Others were the principal officers of the house including Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun; the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as other APC members.



The President had on Jan. 28 hosted APC’s Senators and candidates to similar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. (NAN)