Buhari condemns killings in Kaduna

Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was “pained beyond words” by the news of the new wave of killings on election eve in Kaduna State.

President Buhari who was reacting to the reports of violent killings in Kajuru local government of Kaduna State described the gruesome murder of about 66 persons as an “act of cowardice” and assured that security forces will investigate and apprehend all those involved.

He said, “The perpetrators of this mayhem will not go unpunished.”

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu last night said this action will distract the nation from the elections starting today assuring that his government was determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt the exercise.