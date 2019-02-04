Buffon: Dangerous to face Man Utd without Neymar

Paris Saint- Germain goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that the French giants will miss Neymar when they play Manchester United in the Champions League.

The world’s most expensive player suffered a foot injury last month, and it has resulted in the Brazilian being ruled out of action until the end of March.

The 41-year-old told reporters: “Every year, I always thought it could be the right year, but it is now 24 years since I am trying to win the Champions League.

“It’s very hard to do so. You have to be a bit lucky. Right now for us, it’s a special time because Ney got injured. For us, Ney is a very important player because he did unbelievable stuff for the team during the last three months. For us, it’s dangerous to not have him.”