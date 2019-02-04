Breaking News
Buffon: Dangerous to face Man Utd without Neymar

On 10:19 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Paris Saint-    Germain goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that the French giants will miss Neymar when they play Manchester United in the Champions League.
Brazil’s forward Neymar reacts to their defeat at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on July 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

The world’s most expensive player suffered a foot injury last month, and it has resulted in the Brazilian being ruled out of action until the end of March.

The 41-year-old told reporters: “Every year, I always thought it could be the right year, but it is now 24 years since I am trying to win the Champions League.

“It’s very hard to do so. You have to be a bit lucky. Right now for us, it’s a special time because Ney got injured. For us, Ney is a very important player because he did unbelievable stuff for the team during the last three months. For us, it’s dangerous to not have him.”


