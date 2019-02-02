Breaking: VP Osinbajo’s chopper crashes in Kogi

By Nwafor Sunday

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s chopper, Saturday crashed in Kabba, Kogi state, Vanguard gathered.

Disclosing this via his tweeter handle, Mr Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the vice-president on media and publicity, opined that Osinbajo and his crew are safe.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State,” Akande said via Twitter.

