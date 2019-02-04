Breaking: Senator Joseph Waku is dead

Senator who represented Benue North West senatorial district, Joseph Kennedy Waku, is dead.

The Senator died Sunday night, his wife, Rosemary Waku, confirmed to newsmen on Monday morning.

Until his death, he was the Pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, a position he was appointed to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Late Waku was born on June 12, 1946 and hails from Guma local government area.

He was elected into the Nigerian senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 1999 and 2003.

But he later defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC party.