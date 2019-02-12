Breaking: S-Court strikes out APC’s appeal on Rivers primaries

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Aliyu Sanusi-led Supreme Court, has, Tuesday, struck out the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to be allowed to field candidates in the forthcoming general election in Rivers State.

The court struck out the appeal by the APC challenging the judgment of a High Court in Rivers State which barred it from conducting any primaries in the state.

In the judgement, Justice Aliyu Sanusi, ruled that the preliminary objection raised by the respondents, Ibrahim Umah and 22 other aggrieved members of the APC, had substance and therefore, struck out the appeal by the APC.

Details soon…