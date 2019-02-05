Breaking: over 100 gunmen kill Senator Marafa’s sister, abduct her husband

Suspected gunmen have, Tuesday, killed the elder sister of the senator representing Zamfara central, Kabir Marafa and abducted her husband.

Confirming this to newsmen, an aide to the Senator, Abubakar Tsafe, said the gunmen who where over 100 attacked the residence of the senator’s sister’s house at Ruwan Bore area of Gusau local government area.

According to him, “More than half of Ruwan Bore village has been burnt by the bandits. The villagers are now seeking refuge at Mada, a neighbouring community.”

He told TheCable that the gunmen also set ablaze the village after raiding it.