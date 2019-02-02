Breaking: Obasanjo meets with political parties, Police PR in Ogun

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently having a closed-door meeting with some political parties and the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Ogun state.

Though Vanguard has not been able to ascertain the reason for the meeting, but it wouldn’t be unconnected with the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Those spotted at the venue include; the state Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Wale Egunleti, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Gboyega Isiaka, a zonal director of the Allied Peoples Movement Campaign Council in Ogun West, Chief Jide Ojuko and the state Caretaker Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Ayo Olubori.

