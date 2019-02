By Anthony Ogbonna

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, have, Friday, qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations after beating host country, Niger Republic, 1-0 in Niamey.

Adamu Alhassan’s freekick goal in the 73rd minute shot the Flying Eagles into, also qualifying for the U-20 World Cup coming up in Poland this year.