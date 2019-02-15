Breaking: Kogi senator involved in auto accident

Ahmed Ogembe, Senator representing Kogi State Central on Friday survived an auto crash along the Abuja-Lokoja road on his way to Okene for elections.

Mr Duke Opeyemi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senator, disclosed this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday in Lokoja.

He said that the accident occurred at 9 a.m. on Friday, at Gegu community in Kotonkarfe LGA of Kogi state.

Reports have it that Ogembe is seeking re-election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 National Assembly election in Kogi State central.

According to Opeyemi, his bulletproof car somersaulted several times, but the senator and other occupants of the vehicle came out alive and unhurt.

The senator expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and that of the people with him.

He prayed for more of God’s protection over his life, his family and the entire people of his constituents and Kogi state at large.