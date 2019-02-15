Breaking: INEC to shift Saturday’s elections

By Nwafor Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may likely postpone tomorrows presidential and national assembly’s elections.

The commission is currently having a meeting with stakeholders. They are made up of, top INEC officials, international and local observers.

Recently the commission has witnessed logistics challenges in many states. Burning of INEC offices and electoral materials by hoodlums are problems which the commission has to fix. Again, issues relating to late arrival and distribution of materials to different states maybe another reason why INEC may postpone the elections.

Sources who spoke to PremiumTimes said the commission is likely going to postpone the elections.

