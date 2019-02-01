Breaking: Herdsmen ambush police rescue team, kill ASP in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED herdsmen, have shot dead, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, at Umuachi-Afor community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learned that the police officer, who, until his death, was attached to the Ashaka police divisional headquarters, had led a team of police officers in search of the herdsmen who had been terrorizing the area with kidnapping activities when he met with his untimely death on Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, while confirming the incident, said: “We had a situation where someone was abducted and that took our men into the bush in search of the hoodlums.

“On their way, they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen who, in fact, opened fire on the police rescue team. In the process, the ASP was hit by bullets.

Aniamaka, however, refused to disclose the identity of the deceased police officer, saying “His family is not yet aware of the development.” He said the officer died in the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

According to him, “There is reinforcement into the bush and we are getting support from the local vigilante team.”