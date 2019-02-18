Breaking: Gunmen shoot dead four NDLEA officer in Ondo

By Anthony Ogbonna

Suspected gunmen have, Monday, shot dead, four officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ondo state.

Reports indicate that the assailants were suspected drug dealers.

The officers were said to have been conducting a stop and search on some vehicles along Owo/Ifon axis of the old Benin road when the assailants, said to have sped towards them on three motor bikes, and shot them dead at a very close range.

The gunmen were also said to have set ablaze the Hilux Van belonging to the officers. They equally carted away their riffles and some other belongings while villagers scampered for safety.

Confirming the development, the Ondo state commandant of the NDLEA, Haruna Dagara, said the corpses of the officers had been recovered from the scene. He also said that the agency will collaborate with sister security agencies to launch an investigation into the incident.

According to him, “It is true. They are our officers who were manning the Ifon division of our station in Ose local council area of the state because that particular area leads to Benin in Ondo state and it is well known for drug trafficking,” he said.

“We have already evacuated all their corpses from the scene. Other paramilitary agencies are on ground. We shall collaborate with the police to investigate this case.

“This is a huge loss to us and an attack on the anti-narcotic agency but we shall not be discouraged as we are much ready to rid Ondo state of criminal elements and all their collaborators.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the development and said that the police have launched an investigation into the matter.