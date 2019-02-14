Breaking: Former U.S President, Bill Clinton calls Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, Wednesday, called the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, on phone.

Buhari who appreciated Clinton for his continuous support for Nigeria and the growth of her democracy, promised him that the country’s elections would be free, fair and credible.

President Buhari described him as a friend of the country and commended his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

In a statement disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Clinton regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections.

He (Clinton) wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls.