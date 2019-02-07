Breaking News
Breaking: FG orders arrest of ex-NIA DG, wife

On 10:42 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The Federal government has ordered the arrest of former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade.

More details soon…

