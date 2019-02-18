Breaking: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, APC caucus in closed-door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting behind closed doors at the party’s secretariat, Abuja.

The meeting which has in attendance all national caucus members of the APC is the first meeting of the party since the Independent National Electoral Commission,, INEC, postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for 16th February but now shifted to February 23.

The meeting started around 11.30am when the President arrived.

Those in attendance include the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

State governors at the meeting are that of Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Lagos and Kaduna state.

Also in attendance are the Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, senators, Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Boss Mustapha, ministers, among others.

Discussions at the meeting will not be unconnected with the issues affecting the party, including the postponement of the general elections by a week.