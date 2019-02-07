Breaking: Atiuk’s monarch woos people for Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the Lamido of Adamawa, Thursday called on Nigerians to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, wins the forthcoming February 16th presidential election.

In a statement disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Lamido of Adamawa, who is Atiuk Abubabakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, monarch was quoted to have said that “Mr President, there is no doubt that much has been achieved during your present tenure but certainly you need more time to actualize your dream for a better Nigeria. This, therefore, calls for all and sundry to rally round you and allow you to get to the next level to enable you consolidate the various laudable programs of your party.”

Read the full statement below:

HEAR WHAT ATIKU ABUBAKAR’S MONARCH, THE LAMIDO OF ADAMAWA, SAID ABOUT PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN YOLA, FEBRUARY 7, 2019

“I would like to use this opportunity on behalf of my humble self, members of my Council and the entire people of Adamawa to acknowledge with immeasurable thanks and congratulate you on keeping faith with the contract you entered with our people and, indeed, Nigerians.

“The giant strides and inroads you recorded in various fields of our endeavours such as economy, security, and fight against corruption, which still remain the cornerstone of your agenda, would not have been made possible if not for your resilient focus, passion, and love for the country.

