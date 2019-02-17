Bowing head for God

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

Is it proper to bow our heads for God? It is very important to bow our heads in the course of worshipping God. Our head is our creator. Who is our creator? Our God is our creator. A creator is a person that makes or invent or fabricate something. So God that made man is a creator of man.

Many of our actions or activities are from the head. This is because the head has the neck, eyes for vision, the mouth for talking, eating and drink-ing, the ear for hearing, the nose for breathing and the brain for sensing and reasoning.

In fact the head facilita-tes the living of man. In Yoruba, the head is re-garded as Eleda (Creat-or). In view of the above, I strongly believe that all existing religion, Christiani-ty, Islam and African religion are the same. What African religion re-quires is to remove com-pletely two things in their mode of worship.

Jesus Christ and Proph-et Mohammed were crea-ted white men while Afri-can man was created as black. Africans had their religion before the coming of Europeans into African continent. Jesus and Moh-ammed propagated that people should not bow their heads for idols and worship them but God. Jesus further stressed that his coming was not to destroyed what had been established before his coming but to fulfill them. The Bible says in Matthew 5:17-18 “…I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. For truly I tell you, until heaven and earth disappear not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law until every-thing is accomplished”.

In furtherance, Jesus Christ emphasised the issue of bowing our heads only for God in the course of his temptation Matt-hew 4:8 “Again the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splen-dor. All this I will give you if you will bow down and worship me. Jesus said to him, away from me Satan for it is written worship the Lord your God and server HIM only”.

Many churches do not observe bowing their heads for God during their services. Whereas the Muslim faithful during their worships or prayers session bow their heads five times for God.

It is, therefore imperati-ve to observe the time of bowing head in church services. A Christian faithful that fail to ob-serve the time of bowing head in the church, the person’s worship is not complete. The issue is that many servants of God today are not pract-icing what Jesus said in the Scripture. For this many people are misled about the practice of Christianity. Furthermore, some churches are not observing the Lenten period according to the Scripture. These churches do not fast on Sundays and Jesus fasted contin-ually for 40 days and ni-ghts. What happens is that people are doing what they like and want, not the will of God any-more. Brethren, it is therefore very important that people bow their heads in course of serving God because God creat-ed man for His glory.

