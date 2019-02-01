BBNaija2019: Nigerians react as auditions obstruct traffic, other activities

Some Nigerians have expressed diverse reactions as crowds gather to audition for the Big Brother Naija auditions across the country on Friday.

Reports have it that thousands of prospective housemates arrived the venues from as early as 2am to get auditioned in time, with some obstructing free flow of traffic.

The fourth season of the hit reality show was announced on Jan. 15 by organisers, Multichoice and auditions were billed for Friday and Saturday across selected states.

In Abuja, where the auditions took place at Wuse, the rowdy crowd was quite disorganized as people struggled to enter the venue.