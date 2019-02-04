Avon HMO listed in 2019 ‘Companies To Inspire Africa’ Report

Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), has emerged the sole health insurance company in Nigeria to be listed in the 2019 ‘Companies To Inspire Africa’ report.

The report, compiled by The London Stock Exchange Group, featured 360 businesses across Africa adjudged to be “the most inspirational and dynamic, private high-growth companies across the continent.”

A total of 97 Nigerian firms made the cut while Avon earned the distinction of being the only company operating in the country’s Health Insurance space to be selected.

Speaking during the launch of the Report at the London Stock Exchange Group head office, David Schwimmer, CEO of the Group, stated that the listed companies were crucial to the future of the African economy and capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, Africa and beyond.

He said the listed firms recorded an average compound annual employee growth rate of 25 percent and average compound annual revenue growth rate of 46 percent up from 16 percent in 2018.

“The growth rates and sector diversity of the firms featured highlight their potential to transform the African and wider global economy, thus putting them in a good position to become the major job creators of tomorrow.”

In a reaction to the development, Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s Managing Director/CEO acknowleged the listing by the LSE Group.

“We appreciate our enrolled members who have trusted us over the years and keep telling others about us; our partner healthcare facilities and their committed physicians and other staff who have bought into our responsiveness and quality of care mantra, and finally, all our staff, who live their passion every day, bringing high energy levels and creativity to work.”