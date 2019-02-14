Atiku will end poverty, impunity in Nigeria – Adewale

…tells ruling party to accept impending defeat ahead of Saturday poll

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as (Aeroland) has called on all Nigerians to rally around Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to emerge as the next President of the country.

Adewale made this disclosure at the youth and women interactive forum in Lagos on Thursday. While speaking at the event, he encouraged voters to reflect their yearnings at the polls and also defend their votes.

He posited that Atiku is the only candidate amongst others, that can end the sufferings of all Nigerians, because he would put to bear his experience in business development as one of the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, governance and politics to return the country back to the path of socio-economic development.

“Atiku will headhunt for the best brains in the country and around the world who will join him to get Nigeria working again, because his focus would be to create a conducive environment that can allow businesses to flourish which will translate into steady economic growth and massive job creation.

“The Atiku I know respects law and order and hates impunity. He has said it on several occasions that the law of the land must be upheld at all times, disregard for the rule of law as openly exhibited by Buhari will not be repeated by Atiku, Adewale assured Nigerians.

“Alhaji Atiku is well connected around the world, our GDP and FDI will begin to show positive growth because more investors will come into Nigeria once they see that a focused President is elected, being a friend of the youth and women, more of them will be mentored and engaged to serve in his government.” Adewale said.

According to him, he said that Nigerians have now clearly seen that APC government who promised change in 2015 have successfully put the people in chains, it is important for people to vote overwhelmingly against them in order to escape from the poverty and cluelessness of this administration.

He stressed further that the people’s verdict concerning this election is clear, they want to vote out Buhari, warning that Buhari must not resort to a self help by using the instrument of the government to remain in power.

Adewale urged President Buhari to be ready to hand over peacefully, and accept defeat as the blood of any Nigerian is not worth his ambition. He must show sportsmanship and leave a legacy of no blood shed due to electoral loss.

He also charged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and it members not to be violent after a winner is declared, that in a political contest there is bound to be a loser because Atiku will win.