Atiku in Kebbi, pledges autonomy for LGs

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday pledged to ensure autonomy for local governments, if elected in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

Abubakar made the pledge in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi capital, during his presidential campaign rally.

“If elected on February 16, I will make sure the local governments in our country have autonomy and joint accounts between states and local governments will be scrapped.

“I will not allow any governor to take a penny from local governments’ coppers as the money are meant for LGAs and their development,” he said.

He also promised to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and empower women to start up businesses in order to make the economy more stronger.

“I will also make sure that poverty is chased away and hunger decimated in the country.

” When we do this we are, at the same time strengthening the security of our country and fighting insecurity,” Atiku said.

Earlier, the Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Bukola Saraki, accused the ruling APC government of failing to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

“They promised security, employment, and to fight poverty but we still have no security, unemployment is on the increase and hunger is at its highest ebb,” Saraki claimed.

Earlier, PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, said that the party was committed to preserving the unity of Nigeria.

Secondus urged the people of Kebbi to vote massively for PDP candidates at all levels of the elections.

He also advised the electorates to take measures to protect their vote and resist any form of malpractice.

He called on the relevant agencies to put necessary strategies in place to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Haruna Saidu, said the mammoth crowd witnessed at the rally was an indication that the PDP would take over the state.

“We have no doubt that with what we have witnessed today, come Feb.16 and March 2, we will sweep all the polls ,” he said.

Saidu commended the party followers for coming out en masse to welcome the PDP presidential candidate and his campaign team.(NAN)