Atiku borrows ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s statement

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday borrowed the words of former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, at the peace accord.

During the 2015 general elections, Jonathan said that “his ambition does not worth the life of any Nigerian”.

A statement that doused worries of many Nigerians and made the election free, fair and credible.

However, speaking at the signing of the National Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre,ICC, in Abuja, Atiku cited Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 speech and highlighted the need for credible elections.

His words, “his political ambition is not worth the life of any Nigerian”.