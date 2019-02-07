Atiku, best option for Nigerians —Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, former All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant who decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians who desire a better country to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Udeogaranya said, “To the undecided voters and leaders who genuinely desire a better Nigeria from 2019, I had hoped that my presidency will grant you most of your aspirations but the APC delayed my vision for a better Nigeria. However, delay is not denial as I have since left the party to support a credible and alternative option and on this instance, Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

“Though we have over seventy presidential candidates, only two have a realisable path to the presidency and that is Atiku Abubarka of PDP and Muhammadu Buhari of APC. These two options are not close in nature but contrast of each other.

“While Atiku is a nationalist, Buhari is a champion of nepotism and Nigeria needs a nationalist as President, a mould that Atiku fits in properly.”