Atiku Abubakar on the marble: Campaign Quotes

By Drisu Yakubu

ABUJA

"It is my desire to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not because I have a bag full of promises but because I am prepared to lead," Atiku while unveiling his campaign manifesto, "Let's Getting Nigeria Working Again."

"I have succeeded in running my private enterprises which now employ 50, 000 Nigerians because I believe in policies and I have the discipline to stay with them until they become a reality," Atiku while unveiling his campaign manifesto

"The sad fact today, as you know is that too many of our people are not working and are living in poverty and insecurity. The very fabric of our society is breaking down. We have never been so divided as a nation," Atiku, while unveiling his campaign manifesto,

“President Buhari has stolen your jobs. He has stolen your rights. Don’t let him steal your votes. They are preparing the ground to steal your votes. I know that Nigerians are ready to Get Nigeria Working Again, but don’t let President Buhari steal your votes,” Atiku at an interactive session with some youth groups, social media influencers and bloggers in Abuja

“We cannot continue to accept that kind of situation whereby commanders lose lives, lose equipment to terrorists and then nothing happens to them,” Atiku while fielding questions from Kadaria Ahmed on a programme, “The Candidates.”

YOBE

“APC promised security. Is there security now? APC promised to create jobs. Are there jobs now? APC also promised to revive the economy. Is the economy better now? Today, you are poorer; there is hunger everywhere, and insecurity everywhere. People of Yobe State, what I want to tell you is that these people have destroyed everything. Don’t let them take us backward; don’t vote for APC. This is not a party. They will not create wealth,” Atiku addressing party supporters in Yobe

BORNO

“If you vote PDP, I want to promise you all that we will bring about lasting peace to the North-East and the entire Nigeria. All those who know me know that I don’t lie and am not afraid. We will return peace and after that, I promise every one of you, you will return back to your local governments,” Atiku addressing Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Borno

“You cannot be talking of 2023 without first halting the rate of retrogression and degeneration witnessed under the APC government. If in less than four years of APC, the North-East cannot be talking of economic development, security or stability and the government cannot guarantee lives and property in the North-West, while the North Central has become a killing field, what will be left of the south of Nigeria if the APC is allowed to continue in office?” Atiku on state of security in the country.



“Nigeria under Buhari is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women and youths. Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women and youths,” Atiku in his Twitter Handle

“The purported suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, is an anti-democratic act which I reject in its entirety and call on Justice Onnoghen and the judiciary to resist with every legal and constitutional means that they can muster,” On President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

“The economy has collapsed under his watch and he has by this frank remarks, admitted that he has no idea on how to fix it and that is why he summoned the governors to help him. This is really very sad because President Buhari has run out of time and what Nigerians need now is a leadership which has the political will, administrative experience and sound economic acumen to get Nigeria working again,” Atiku hitting Buhari on his “economy is in bad shape” comment.

“If job losses continue to grow for the next four years at the same rate as the last four, the number of Nigerians without jobs will rocket to 55 million. That is almost two out of three of our people without a job, without a pay packet and without the means to feed their family,” Atiku on job losses under President Buhari

“Nigerians are intelligent enough to know that the allegation of Atiku being responsible for the collapse of BankPHB is balderdash! They also know that the said BankPHB metamorphosed into Keystone Bank which was said to have been acquired by Buhari’s cronies through AMCON last year,” Atiku responding to claims by Information Minister that he has questions to answer on the liquidation of BankPHB

“I want to assure you that as long as we are having a government of national unity, there would be no cabal,” Atiku at a meeting with leaders of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP in Abuja.

EDO

“What the present administration of APC has been able to do since it took over power more than three years ago is to bring hunger and hardship to the people,” Atiku addressing party supporters in Benin, the Edo state capital.