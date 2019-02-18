Assassination: Ekpan calm, tensed

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— CALM has returned to Ekpan area of Uview Local Government Area of Delta State, after assassination of an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie, in the early hours of Saturday.

UBEB top shot kidnapped in Ondo

Despite the seeming calm, residents still fear that crisis could erupt as a result of the death, particularly after suspected loyalists of the late Akpomiemie, yesterday, set ablaze a house allegedly belonging to a prominent chief whose son is said to be a rival of the late Akpomiemie.

“You can’t predict Uvwie matter, crisis can erupt anytime over the assassination of Ngozi. He has his loyalists, he was a strong man in the area so anything can happen,” a resident who simply gave his name as Andy told Vanguard.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to forestall any break down of law and order. It will be recalled that calm has also returned to Effurun, headquarters of Uvwie local government area after several weeks of shooting by suspected political thugs.

The shooting crippled economic activities at the popular Effurun market for days as traders and buyers were forced to abandon the area for fear of their lives.

‘’No fewer than eight persons allegedly lost their lives in the shooting at separate times.

Heavily armed soldiers were seen at the market, yesterday, apparently to reassure traders of their safety.

“In the last one week since activities resumed at the market, we have been seeing armed soldiers around the market,” a trader identified as Rosemary said.