APGA aborted my dream — KOK

On 6:34 pm

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo popularly called KOK, has blamed his former party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for his inability to actualize his political ambition, saying the party aborted his dream.

KOK, last year declared his intention at the ward level to contest for the Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo state, seat in the House of Representatives. Somehow, he did not make it under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.
Now, the actor has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, where he’s strongly supporting his kinsman, Hon. Emeka Ihedihora, who’s a stronger contender for number one seat in Imo State. Recall that about eight years, the actor lost the same ticket to represent his people in  the National Assembly, during the party’s primaries in 2011.


