APC needs another 4 years to prove itself—UYEI

By Etop Ekanem

Urhobo Youth Employment Initiative, UYEI, has called on the electorate to “vote massively for candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, alleging that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had “serially disappointed Nigerians for an excruciating 16 years” and that the APC “still needs another four years to prove itself to the masses.”

Addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, during the defection of Chief Omeni Sobotie, a former PDP chieftain, to APC in Delta State, the group through its Convener, Francis Onokpasa, said: “The Buhari administration deserves a second term in office to consolidate on the gains made so far in retrieving Nigeria from the sordid mess of the PDP years.”

The group urged Deltans to “liberate themselves from further PDP bondage by voting in Chief Great Ogboru as governor.”

Describing Sobotie’s defection as “a catastrophic loss to the PDP,” the group insisted that “his coming into APC is a final and incontrover-tible proof that PDP is history in Delta State.”