APC do not know how to rig election – ex-IGP, Abba

By Anthony Ogbonna

A former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Suleiman Abba, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, party never knew what election rigging was, nor does it know how to rig elections, noting that it was the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that introduced election rigging in the country.

The ex-IGP also accused the PDP of corrupting the political space in Nigeria with election rigging of different kinds.

Mr. Abba gave the statement at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, during a rally organised by the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team of President Muhammadu Buhari, tagged, “Walk for Buhari.”

He accused the PDP of engaging in propaganda against the APC instead of selling it’s plans to Nigeria.

Present at the event was also the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.

Also at the event were the wives of the Ogun, Nasarawa, Borno and Ondo states’ governors, Olufunsho Amosun, Mairo Al-Makura, Nana Shettima and Betty Akeredolu respectively as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani.

Others were the former Military Governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa and the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

According to the ex-IGP, it was the PDP that declared election results in 2007 even when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a body meant to do that, was yet to declare the results.

He however said that while the PDP was embarking on propaganda, the APC was focused on its door-to-door campaigns.

According to him, “APC do not know how to rig election at all. Who are the masters of ballot box snatching? PDP. Who declared results in 2007 before the official results came out? PDP. While they are embarking on propaganda, we are focused on our door to door campaign.”