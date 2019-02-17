Angela Okorie blasts lousy fan

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie is pleased with the pace at which her life is progressing and won’t condone any busybody who tells her otherwise.

The beautiful mother of one recently posted a photo of herself on her Instagram but a lousy fan with an opinion thought to advise her and that did not end well for him.

Actress, Joy Anyim cleared of fraud allegation

The commenter identified as Nnadi Onochie wrote, “You are gradually getting old, give your husband another child.” An offended Angela however did not hesitate to drag him to the cleaners. “Mind your business, you demented fool,” she replied.

Meanwhile, the popular actress who is married with a son has successfully kept her family life away from the prying eyes of the public.