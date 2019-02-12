Amosun embarrassed Buhari, leaders with thugs- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, party chairman Adams Oshiomhole, and other leaders at a rally in Abeokuta on Monday was sponsored by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Hoodlums, carrying Allied Peoples Movement banners threw objects at the president after he raised the hand of Dapo Abiodun, the APC governorship candidate in the state, at the campaign rally in Abeokuta. Securitymen hurriedly shielded the president.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said the party “will review this gross misconduct of deliberately positioning thugs to attack and embarrass the President and the party’s leadership.”

He said any plan to destroy what this party stands for would be rejected.

“The APC regrets Monday’s premeditated attacks sponsored by Governor Ibikunle Amosun on President Muhammadu Buhari and other senior party leaders at the venue of the presidential campaign rally in Ogun state,” he said.

“This is one act of indiscipline too many. The APC will not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member no matter how highly placed.

“The party will review this gross misconduct of deliberately positioning thugs to attack and embarrass the President and the party’s leadership. No single person will be allowed to put his personal and selfish interests ahead of the wishes of the people of Ogun state and elsewhere.